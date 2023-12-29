Baltimore Ravens need victory over the Dolphins to clinch AFC's top seed

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens play their final two regular-season games at home, but if they win on Sunday, then they will get to play their playoff games at home, too.

Baltimore would clinch the top seed in the post-season with a victory.

There are notable names on the injury reports for both teams, though. The Ravens' Kyle Hamilton, Brandon Stephens, Zay Flowers, and Kevin Zeitler are all listed as "questionable" for Sunday.

Miami has nine players on its list with one of the team's top receivers—Jaylen Waddle—ruled out.

The NFL season is 17 games long and all the teams are dealing with injuries at the end. It doesn't change the importance of Sunday's outcome.

On Friday, Ravens players addressed the importance of getting a win against Miami.

"I think everybody knows what's at stake," Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said. "Everybody knows who we're up against . . . It's just about continuing to prepare for the next 48 hours and get ready for the game."

Team members know they need to stay focused on winning the game rather than looking toward the future, Ravens Safety Marcus Williams said.

"We know we still have work to do and a lot to accomplish," Rashod Bateman said. "So, we just treating this game like we have every other game."

The Baltimore Ravens pulled off an upset in San Francisco on Christmas night. They're the favorite on New Year's Eve.

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Dolphins at 1 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch the game on WJZ.