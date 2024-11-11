Baltimore Ravens give back with 21st annual coat giveaway at Helping Up Mission shelter

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are giving back to the community ahead of the return of cold weather. The team hosted its 21st annual coat giveaway at the Helping Up Mission Shelter in Jonestown.

Men got the chance to meet pro-athletes while gearing up for the winter season. "More than anything, it's a great opportunity for us to spend some time together, shake some hands, share a laugh or smile or maybe a quick story about a play that stood out from a game years ago," said Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens kicker.

The morning kicked off with game-time trivia hosted by players Justin Tucker, Kyle Van Noy and Malik Hamm. Then members of the Ravens organization helped give away coats, gloves, hats, and toiletries to those in need.

"Somebody like the ravens taking time to donate their time and apparel words don't describe how nice and amazing that is, "says a program participant.

Helping Up Mission serves men in our community experiencing homelessness, poverty, and addiction.

WJZ spoke to Steven Weathers, a navy veteran who has been in the program for nearly five months, he's fighting a battle of his own. "I've been an alcoholic for 10 or 15 years, I let it slowly but surely strip everything from my life," said Weathers.

Each program participant is working to get the resources they need to get back on track. "I'm getting my priorities back in order. I went on the wrong road for a little while, but I thank God that he caught me so I can get back on track," said Clarence Holmes.

"The people, brotherhood, the comradery is amazing, and it starts from the time you wake up to the time you go to bed," said Weathers.

In taking recovery day by day, participants say this counts as a win, as they are geared up for the winter months ahead.