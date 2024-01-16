Baltimore Ravens have eye on Super Bowl prize, set to play Houston this weekend

BALTIMORE - Baltimore is getting ready for playoff football this weekend.

The Ravens are preparing to take on the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Divisional Round.

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers returned to the practice field on Tuesday after dealing with a calf injury.

This Ravens team is excited about getting back in action in action after spending a week watching the playoffs.

"I think everybody is really excited and prepared to play," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "Lamar is ready to go, the guys are ready to go. They've worked hard for this opportunity to get to this point and compete in such a big game against such a worthy opponent."

The Ravens defeated the Texans in the first game of the regular season.

However, Ravens safety Geno Stone said this is a different Texans team than the one that came to Baltimore last September.

"They're a different team, but so are we," Stone said. "We made strides as a defense. We got guys back from injuries and guys that we added throughout the year. We're ready for this opportunity."

The road to the Super Bowl begins on Saturday.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Is one of the few Ravens with championship experience.

He says this team knows what is at stake and quarterback Lamar Jackson has his eyes on the prize.

"It's been an exciting season for all of us," Beckham said. "It has been a historical season for himself. He's the leader, heart and soul of this team. We are just trying to find a way to scratch and claw for another victory."

The playoffs mean win or go home, but not all of the Ravens feel added pressure.

"Pressure? I don't feel pressure at all," said Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. "Some do say pressure bursts pipes and makes diamonds. I know a lot of guys in there like diamonds, so I would say we are in the diamond-making business at the end of the day. At the end of the day, we just have to come out and be who we are, send a message exactly who we are and what we have been all year."

More good news on the injury front as Mark Andrews was seen in the media viewing sessions running routes and even leaving his feet at one point to make a catch.

Andrews returned to practice last Friday after having ankle surgery in November.