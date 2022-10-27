Baltimore Ravens get ready to square off with Brady and the Buccaneers on Thursday

Baltimore Ravens get ready to square off with Brady and the Buccaneers on Thursday

Baltimore Ravens get ready to square off with Brady and the Buccaneers on Thursday

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' road trip to Tampa will be a "time travel" journey for a number of young Ravens players who will be on the field with legendary quarterback Tom Brady for the first time.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion. The 45-year-old started his NFL career when many of the Ravens were babies or yet to be born.

But Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, look nothing like the Super Bowl champions they were a couple of seasons ago.

They rank near the bottom of the league in scoring and Brady is on pace to have the least productive season in his 23-year career.

Remember, Brady announced his retirement in March. Then, he changed his mind.

Brady has said he has no regrets and that he's not a quitter.

The Ravens are preparing for their encounter with him as if he was still in his prime though.

"He is the GOAT, man. You can't take that from him," Ravens defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul said. "Like I said, no matter what kind of season he is having, he is that same person."

And Brady is preparing too.

"Nothing in this game is given to you. You have to earn everything," Brady said.

The Baltimore Ravens "are good on the other side of the ball" and the Buccaneers will need to dig deep to find a win, he said.

Brady will not have to face the Ravens' oldest player, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, though. He won't be playing on Thursday due to an unspecified illness.