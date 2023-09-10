Baltimore Ravens' fans fired up after season-opening win at the Bank: 'It was electric in there'

Ravens fans excited to get back to M&T Bank Stadium

Ravens fans excited to get back to M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - Ravens fans were back in their element Sunday afternoon cheering on Baltimore's football team.

M&T Bank Stadium was filled as the home team pulled off a 25-9 win over the Houston Texans.

Fans told WJZ after the game they were excited to see the Ravens back on the field, with such high expectations.

Fans at the game said they were happy to see quarterback Lamar Jackson and new wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lead the Ravens' offense.

"It was electric in there," Ravens fan Jermaine Butler said. "Ravens fans, we always bring it. I mean the Bank was jumping. It was loud, a lot of false starts, a lot of timeouts by the Texans, so yeah, the Flock definitely showed out today."

WJZ spoke with several more fans who are really looking forward to the rest of the season.

"Today's game was amazing. Nothing less than amazing. Big truss for my guys. I feel like we're in for a really good season. Let's get it. Let's go Ravens."

The 1-0 Ravens play at the defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals next week. They return to the Bank on Sept. 24 against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Lamarvelous baby. You know Lamarvelous, that's what we call him in the station," Ravens fan Sydni Chernault said.