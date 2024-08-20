Baltimore Ravens' David Ojabo ready to show he's fully healthy

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up training camp on Tuesday and we are almost two weeks away from the season opener in Kansas City.

After the Ravens compete in a joint practice in Green Bay on Thursday and play their final preseason game on Saturday, decisions will be made on the 53-man roster.

Ravens' outside linebacker David Ojabo, who has battled injuries since he was drafted in the second round in 2022, says there is no better feeling than to be back on the football field.

Ojabo missed most of his rookie season while recovering from an Achilles injury. He appeared in two games last season before undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

He says he feels 100% and good to go.

Ojabo was finally cleared to play in last week's preseason game against Atlanta, and was credited with one quarterback hit.

"There's no better feeling honestly," Ojabo said. "This is what I do for a living. I love competing. To be out here with the best of the best, it's a dream come true yet again."

The road to recovery has been a long journey for Ojabo, but he is ready to make a impact this season.

"It was tough," Ojabo said. "This is what I do for a living, so to not be able to do that, and [for] it kind of being out of your control, that's when you just lean on God, lean on your family, lean on the people around you and just know that everything will work out for good."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh added that he's seen the perseverance from Ojabo in practice.

"He's kept his head on straight and keeps things in perspective," Harbaugh said. "He's got a really strong family. I don't know that I really had to say anything other than the fact that conversation is good sometimes, but he's been in a good place. I think he gets down because he wants to get out there and contribute and he wants to be a part of it, but he's excited to get going."

The Ravens open the season on Sept. 5 in Kansas City.