Baltimore Ravens could square off against Browns sans Jackson

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens injury news is pretty good except for one position: quarterback.

Lamar Jackson missed practice again today. He's still out with a knee injury. That means it's unlikely that he'll play in Saturday's game at Cleveland.

Back-up Tyler Huntley was at practice today and was listed as a full participant.

However, he remains in concussion protocol after having to leave Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

Rookie Anthony Brown and veteran Brett Hundley are on the roster and will be ready if Huntley can't go.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman was asked about trying to prepare with some uncertainty at quarterback.

"Really, as he [Tyler Huntley] goes through the protocol, we're allowed to do certain things," offensive coordinator Roman said. "I'm not a doctor – I only play one on TV – but 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] seems really good to me. He seemed great after the game, and once he clears that protocol, I think [we'll be] all systems go. Then, we'll just kind of make some decisions after that. It really doesn't affect you that much because he's in good shape."

Roman said he talked to Huntley about leaving himself open for some big hits when he decides to run.

The Browns are a field goal favorite for Saturday's game in Cleveland.