Baltimore Ravens defeat Los Angeles Chargers 30-23 on Monday Night Football

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Jackson, the two-time MVP, completed 16-of-22 passes for 177 yards. Running back Derrick Henry gained 140 rushing yards.

Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh defeated his younger brother Jim Harbaugh, coach of the Chargers, for the third time. They were coaching on opposing sidelines on Monday on their parents' 63rd wedding anniversary.

Jackson's 6-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews put Baltimore up 23-16 with 12:32 remaining. Justice Hill extended the lead with a 51-yard touchdown run. Former Ravens running back Gus Edwards punched in a 1-yard score for the Chargers in the final minute.

The Ravens led 14-13 at halftime with Jackson connecting on a 40-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman and scoring on an 8-yard run to give the Ravens a 14-13 lead at halftime.

The Ravens (8-4) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 1.