Derrick Henry's two touchdowns gives Ravens 21-3 halftime lead over Buffalo

Purple Connection: Recapping the Ravens first win of the season

BALTIMORE -- Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 21-3 advantage at halftime.

Henry put the Ravens on the board with an 87-yard touchdown run on his first carry just four minutes into the game. It was the longest touchdown run in Ravens history.

Tyler Bass kicked a 50-yard field goal to cut Baltimore's lead to 7-3.

Henry caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson on the first play of the second quarter. Then, Justice Hill hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass.