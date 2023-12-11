Baltimore Ravens bring holiday Joy to Bay Brook Elementary with gifts and cheer

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens hosted a holiday party for students today at one Baltimore school.

6th, 7th, and 8th graders at Bay Brook Elementary School got to unwrap some presents today, but every student was able to get into this party.

"I got my own right here. If you need a haircut just call me. My name is Big CJ," said eighth grade student Calvin Jacobs after unwrapping his present - a set of clippers that he clearly ready to use.

Calvin is one of the students at Baybrook Elementary/Middle who has perfect attendance so far this school year.

It's an accomplishment worth celebrating.

For the second straight year, the Ravens, United Way, and Safeway partnered to spread holiday cheer for these students.

"There's always a special place in everybody's heart for kids who just need a little something extra. These kids were able to get out to school every day despite many challenges that they may have had. It's so great to be able to give them something a little extra today," Dana Ward of Safeway said.

"I remember last time we had this, we met multiple football players for our team, Baltimore Ravens, by the way we smashed them on Sunday," Jacobs said.

Track: A big win on the field for the Ravens on Sunday and an off the field win on Monday.

"This is for the kids that might not have enough money for them to get presents for Christmas. This is just a little feel good from home," Jacobs added.