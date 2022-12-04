Baltimore Ravens beat Denver Broncos 10-9 following missed field goal

BALTIMORE -- Tyler Huntley came through when the Ravens needed him the most.

After Lamar Jackson left the game with a knee injury, Huntley came in and led Baltimore on a late scoring drive.

Huntley rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a 10-9 lead with 28 seconds left.

Ravens 10, DEN 9 final.

Denver's Brandon McManus missed a 63-yard game-winning field goal attempt to give the Ravens their eighth win of the season.

The biggest concern now for the Ravens is the health of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

Linebacker Patrick Queen was also carted off with a thigh injury and did not return.

Head Coach John Harbaugh will meet with the media postgame to provide an update.

The Ravens (8-4) stay atop of the AFC North with the win and travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (5-7) in a game you can watch on WJZ.