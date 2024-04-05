Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles collectively donate $10 Million to Key Bridge Emergency Fund

Walmart Store on Putty Hill Avenue to close, and more top stories

Walmart Store on Putty Hill Avenue to close, and more top stories

Walmart Store on Putty Hill Avenue to close, and more top stories

BALTIMORE- The Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles announced they have each donated $5 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation's Key Bridge Emergency Fund, according to a release on Friday afternoon.

We have combined with the @Orioles to donate $10 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Key Bridge Emergency Fund.



More on the donation: https://t.co/C34FTI9PxE pic.twitter.com/fPyHxmxYYA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 5, 2024

"The resiliency of our city has once again been sorely tested," said Orioles owner David M. Rubenstein. He continued to say the Orioles are teaming up with the Ravens "to support those who keep our city, our state, and our country in business".

A statement from the Baltimore Orioles: pic.twitter.com/KPEP3aYmpm — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 5, 2024

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti expressed his condolences to the victims and their families and his gratitude to the first responders for their tireless work in a press statement. He then went on to say "The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need."

The release states "The Key Bridge Emergency Fund was established to provide ongoing support to the recovery and resilience efforts for families, port workers, first responders, small businesses and communities affected by the March 26 Key Bridge tragedy." The fund works to supports regional efforts to heal, respond and memorialize, in coordination with adjacent efforts with the Foundation's strategic partners."