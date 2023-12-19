Baltimore Ravens add Maryland native, former Terp RB Jake Funk to practice squad

BALTIMORE - Former Maryland Terps running back Jake Funk, a native of Montgomery County, has joined the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.

Funk played his high school football down the road at Damascus High School.

He was a member of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams two seasons ago. Funk was then released and played one game this season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens also elevated running back Melvin Gordon to the 53-man roster, while placing Keaton Mitchell on injured reserve after his season-ending knee injury last Sunday.

The AFC-leading Ravens (11-3) play another primetime game on Christmas night against the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers.

The Ravens are coming off a convincing win Sunday night in Jacksonville.

"That's the thing about this team, it's a very mature team, and I think they understand the challenge in front of them," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "They understand their opponent and they understand themselves. So, you get into the game, and they also understand situations, game situations, really well. So, all those things probably have led to that, and that's what you have to do this time of year."

The Ravens go to San Francisco as the underdog for just the second time this season.