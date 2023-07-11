Baltimore ranked third most stressed city in U.S., according to WalletHub study

BALTIMORE - Baltimore is ranked among the top stressed U.S. city, according to a report by WalletHub.

The Charm City is third, behind only Cleveland and Detroit, the report shows.

WalletHub determined the cities where Americans cope best by comparing more than 180 cities on 39 key metrics.

The data is determined by average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates.

WalletHub determined each city's work stress, financial stress, family stress and health and safety stress.

WalletHub evaluated the four dimensions using 39 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest levels of stress. Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available at the state level only.

Finally, WalletHub determined each city's weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.