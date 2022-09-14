Baltimore prosecutors file motion to vacate conviction of Adnan Syed, subject of 'Serial' podcast

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore prosecutors have filed a motion to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, a man who maintained his innocence after he was convicted in 2000 of killing his high school ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, a family representative confirmed to CBS Baltimore.

The case was first brought to national attention in the 2014 podcast "Serial" and a 2019 documentary "The Case Against Adnan Syed," both of which raised questions about the prosecution of Syed.

In March, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office agreed to new DNA testing that Syed's lawyers believe could clear his name.

"This is much more than a glimmer. It's a wide-open tunnel of hope. It is more hope than we've had in the past because for the first time in the history of this case, we are not at odds with the state of Maryland," Syed's friend and author Rabia Chaudry told WJZ at the time.

State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said at the time some of the additional forensic testing methods were not available at the time of the original trial.

The HBO series hinted at the existence of DNA evidence clearing Syed. None tested positive for the convicted killer.

According to documents, prosecutors tested about a dozen items like fingernail clippings and blood samples.

Syed was convicted in February 2000 of killing Lee, who was 17 at the time and disappeared on Jan. 13, 1999.

Her body was found several weeks later in Leakin Park. An autopsy report stated Lee had died from manual strangulation.

At the time Syed and Lee were students at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore County.

Syed was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

In 2014, the podcast "Serial," narrated by "This American Life" producer and former Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Koenig, raised questions about Syed's prosecution.

The episodes made the argument Syed's conviction was mostly based on cell phone tower data at the time that could have been a Brady violation, and talked with a new witness, Asia McClain, who said she saw Syed the day Lee was murdered -- corroborating his timeline of events. Syed said he was at a library at the time of Lee's killing.

Syed's appeal for a new trial reached the Supreme Court in 2019.

The justices declined to hear his appeal, leaving in place a 4-3 ruling by the Maryland Court of Appeals denying Syed a new trial.