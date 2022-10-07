Baltimore pre-K teacher Berol Dewdney earns Maryland's Teacher of the Year honors

BALTIMORE -- Berol Dewdney, a pre-K teacher at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School, has been named Maryland Teacher of the Year, school officials said.

"I am forever grateful for the honor and privilege it is to learn from their leadership and serve alongside their revolutionary power," Dewdney said in a statement. "As my pre-kindergarten students cheer daily, 'We are ready to lead!' Maryland will lead with love and build an equitable world that is worthy of our student's greatness by elevating their leadership."

Gov. Larry Hogan offered his congratulations.

"I want to congratulate Ms. Dewdney on this tremendous achievement along with the leadership, educators, and students at The Commodore John Rodgers School," he said in a statement. "Maryland's teachers are among the best in the nation. They play a vital role in educating and inspiring the next generation of leaders, and I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to public service."

Baltimore City Public Schools recognized Dewdney as the district's Teacher of the Year back in May.

CONGRATS to City Schools’ Berol Dewdney from Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School for winning the Maryland State Teacher of the Year award! 🏆🎉🎉🎉🎉 #OneTeamCitySchools pic.twitter.com/jr68edF9Hk — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) October 7, 2022

At the time, City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises said Dewdney stands out for her leadership and her understanding of the science of how kids learn.

"She talked about how what she does will impact students when they're in middle school and in high school, and that's rare for a pre-K teacher," Santelises said.

Dewdney was one of seven finalists for the statewide honor. The others are: Charles Whittaker, Anne Arundel County Public Schools; Alicia Amaral Freeman, Baltimore County Public Schools; Jonathan Kurtz, Frederick County Public Schools; Ashley Gereli, Harford County Public Schools; Elizabeth McDonald, Washington County Public Schools; and Rebecca Mathews, Wicomico County Public Schools.

The winner was announced Thursday night by WJZ's own Denise Koch during a ceremony broadcast on Maryland Public Television.

Dewdney got her master's in education from Johns Hopkins and has been teaching 4- and 5-year-olds at Commodore John Rodgers for almost a decade.

After winning the award from the city, she said, "It's my life's biggest honor to elevate the kids here in our city, and I think our youngest learners are our mightiest."

Dewdney will now compete for the National Teacher of the Year award, announced in April 2023. Candidates participate in a ceremony at the White House.

In a statement, State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said early childhood educators like Dewdney set "the foundation for positive outcomes in school and life."