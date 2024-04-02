BALTIMORE - City detectives investigating armed robberies and carjackings last year kept coming back to the same property in West Baltimore.

Now, after months of compiling evidence, police say they have connected 20 youths between the ages of 12 and 17 to more than 60 incidents that had a connection to the home.

This story by Justin Fenton continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore Police tie West Baltimore 'clubhouse' to dozens of youth crimes