Baltimore Police: Teen shot in Douglas Homes area

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot in the Douglas Homes area on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers found the injured 17-year-old boy at a local hospital around 4 p.m., police said.

He had been shot in the right leg, police said. 

Officers were able to trace the shooting back to the vicinity of the affordable housing community, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on July 4, 2023 / 6:46 PM

