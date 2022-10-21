Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Police sergeant found guilty of attempted theft, misconduct in office

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore City Police sergeant was found guilty Friday of attempted theft and misconduct in office.

Sergeant Robert Dohony was convicted on theft charges between $100 to $1,500, according to Baltimore City's State's Attorney Office.

The incident happened on March 29, 2018, according to court records.

Dohony had been suspended with pay.

"Today's conviction demonstrates once again that we take police misconduct very seriously in my office," State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. "To restore trust in the criminal justice system we must hold all offenders, regardless of whether they wear a uniform, accountable for their damaging actions."

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 5:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.