Baltimore Police sergeant found guilty of attempted theft, misconduct in office

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore City Police sergeant was found guilty Friday of attempted theft and misconduct in office.

Sergeant Robert Dohony was convicted on theft charges between $100 to $1,500, according to Baltimore City's State's Attorney Office.

The incident happened on March 29, 2018, according to court records.

Dohony had been suspended with pay.

"Today's conviction demonstrates once again that we take police misconduct very seriously in my office," State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. "To restore trust in the criminal justice system we must hold all offenders, regardless of whether they wear a uniform, accountable for their damaging actions."