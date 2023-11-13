Baltimore Police seeking to identify bank robbery suspect

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect in two bank robberies in West Baltimore.

Police said the robberies occurred in the 900 block of West 36 Street.

Detectives believe the suspect is a female, who is between 20 and 30 years old, about 5'2 tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone knowing the identity of this suspect is urged to contact Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6341.