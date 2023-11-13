Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Police seeking to identify bank robbery suspect

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday morning roundup: November 13, 2023
Your Monday morning roundup: November 13, 2023 02:43

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect in two bank robberies in West Baltimore. 

Police said the robberies occurred in the 900 block of West 36 Street.

Detectives believe the suspect is a female, who is between 20 and 30 years old, about 5'2 tall and 125 pounds.  

untitled-design-4.png

Anyone knowing the identity of this suspect is urged to contact Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6341.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 1:24 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.