Baltimore Police seeking to identify bank robbery suspect
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect in two bank robberies in West Baltimore.
Police said the robberies occurred in the 900 block of West 36 Street.
Detectives believe the suspect is a female, who is between 20 and 30 years old, about 5'2 tall and 125 pounds.
Anyone knowing the identity of this suspect is urged to contact Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6341.
