Baltimore Police seek public assistance in search for missing teenager

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officers have been searching for 13-year-old Kayla Davis since Friday, police said.

Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers when she disappeared, according to authorities.

She is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds, police said.

Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, according to authorities. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis should contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

