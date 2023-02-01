Baltimore Police release new pictures of homicide suspect sought in Pratt Street shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public new photos of a suspect in the shooting of a 25-year-old man at a dollar store in the southwestern part of the city.

The suspect is a male who argued with gunshot victim Clarence Adkins IIII at The Dollar Plus Store in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street on Dec. 29, according to authorities.

Adkins had parked his vehicle and gone inside the store to make a purchase, police said.

He had argued with two males inside the store and continued to argue with them outside of the store, too, according to authorities.

That's when one of the males pulled out a gun and shot Adkins multiple times, police said.

Adkins was taken to a local hospital, which is where medical staff pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

Anyone who knows the identity of the male in the photos should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.