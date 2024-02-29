Baltimore Police, Ravens partner 'Lights On' program to make traffic stops easier

BALTIMORE - Getting pulled over for a traffic stop can be a real source of stress, even fear, for some.

Baltimore City Police and the Baltimore Ravens have partnered with the non-profit group "Lights On" to help change that.

The program's goal is to strengthen trust between police and the community.

Through this initiative, when a BPD officer pulls you over for a mechanical violation, like a burned-out taillight, you won't get a ticket.

Instead, you'll get a voucher for a free repair at a local auto shop.

The Ravens made a $20,000 contribution to kick off the effort.

The "Lights On" program will launch in the Eastern District and expand to the entire city in the coming months.

"We believe heavily in supporting folks on the front line with our Baltimore Police Department but also our communities and there are ways and programs out there to do both. This is an example of that," said Ravens President Sashi Brown.