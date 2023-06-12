Watch CBS News
Baltimore Police officer who pushed teen, threatened 'I will kill you,' gets probation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Police officer who threatened to choke and kill a 17-year-old during an arrest and pushed him in the face was sentenced on Monday to 1 1/2 years' probation.

In handing down the sentence for second-degree assault and misconduct in office, Baltimore Circuit Judge Gregory Sampson said Officer Maxwell Dundore was the only member of law enforcement who did not conduct himself in an appropriate way on April 27, 2020.

This story by Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore Police officer who pushed teen, threatened 'I will kill you,' gets probation

First published on June 12, 2023 / 6:55 PM

