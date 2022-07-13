Baltimore police officer arrested in federal drug case

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest Wednesday on federal charges linked to a drug distribution conspiracy, authorities said.

Officer Steven Angelini, 41, of Middle River, was arrested Wednesday and ordered to remain in custody while awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, a Baltimore Police spokesperson acknowledged Angelini's arrest but deferred questions about the case to federal authorities.

"The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) is aware of today's arrest of Officer Steven Angelini by the FBI. Officer Angelini had his police powers suspended since August 2020 for a separate investigation and after his arrest today, he has been suspended without pay," the statement said.

Angelini faces a list of charges including conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, distribution of oxycodone, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and criminal forfeiture.

Angelini, a 16-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department who is currently assigned to the administrative duties division, was suspended without pay following his arrest.

The charges stem from a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in federal court that alleges Angelini was in league with the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club and conspired with its leadership to distribute cocaine and oxycodone.

Additionally, the 41-year-old is accused of selling a privately made firearm, known as a "ghost gun," to an unnamed individual in exchange for cash and drugs. The complaint also accuses him of sharing confidential information about a murder case with a co-conspirator.

The complaint alleges that Angelini struck up a relationship with the Infamous Ryders president in January when he sent a text message offering to sell him prescription painkillers. It goes on to say that the pair agreed to exchange oxycodone for cocaine and cash.

Angelini allegedly told the club's president he was trying to get his hands on cocaine because his supplier was murdered. The complaint alleges that Angelini offered to leak information on the supplier's killing and shared multiple updates about the case over the next few days.

According to the complaint, the pair broke off contact until April 8 when the officer offered to sell the club's president a ghost gun and hollow point ammunition. At the club president's direction, Angelini allegedly delivered the weapon to a third individual later that day.

In early May, Angelini contacted the club's president after getting an oxycodone prescription filled at a Rosedale pain clinic, saying he had pills available to sell, the complaint alleges. It says the pair then agreed to swap the pills for cocaine and cash.

Angelini, who has been employed by the Baltimore Police Department since May 2006, faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted of all counts.