Baltimore officer's police powers suspended amid criminal investigation

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore officer's police powers were suspended Tuesday amid an ongoing criminal investigation, authorities said.

The Baltimore Police Department immediately suspended the officer's police powers after learning of the criminal investigation against him, a spokesperson confirmed to WJZ.

The unidentified officer also was served with a search warrant for property in his possession, the police spokesperson said.

Details about the nature of the criminal investigation or the property sought in the search warrant were not immediately clear.

WJZ has reached out to the police department to learn more about the case and will update this story with any new information.