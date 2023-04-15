Watch CBS News
Baltimore Police officer injured during multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore Police officer was injured after his patrol vehicle collided with two other vehicles in Northwest Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

The officer was responding to a report of an aggravated assault in the 3600 block of Cottage Avenue when the collision occurred, police said.

The other drivers were not injured by the crash, according to authorities.

The extent of the officer's injuries was still unknown to authorities on Friday night, police said.

Investigators are working to determine who caused the collision, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 9:04 PM

