Baltimore Police: Man's death while under medical care at Johns Hopkins Hospital ruled homicide

BALTIMORE -- A man died at a Baltimore hospital in January—just days after he experienced a behavioral crisis and had to be taken to the medical facility by crisis intervention officers, according to authorities.

Paul Bertonazzi, 63, was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Jan. 7 for an evaluation. He died there on Jan. 12, police said.

Doctors determined that Bertonazzi died as a result of trauma to the body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death as a homicide on Nov. 1, according to authorities.

Prior to the trip to the hospital, Bertonazzi had been threatening to harm himself and other people, police said.

On that day, officers were sent to a restaurant in the 1200 block of Orleans Street. Medics were sent there to help Bertonazzi, too, but he became combative and refused their assistance, according to authorities.

The Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigation Response Team responded has been investigating the death of Bertonazzi.

Additionally, the Office of the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division was contacted, however, they concluded that police-involved death.

The Office of the Maryland Attorney General said in a statement on Thursday that a review of body-worn camera and surveillance camera footage led investigators to determine that Bertonazzi was not in police custody when he was fatally injured.

That is why the Independent Investigations Division is not investigating the incident as a police-involved death, according to the Office of the Maryland Attorney General.

Homicide detectives are investigating Bertonazzi's death. Anyone with information should contact them at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.