Baltimore Police: One man dead following Pigtown shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally shot along a busy thoroughfare that cuts through Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood on Friday.

Officers detailed to the Southern District were sent to the 800 block of Washington Boulevard to investigate a report of a shooting at 4:13 p.m., according to authorities.

There is a smattering of small businesses that sell food, liquor, coffee, and personal care services along that stretch of the boulevard.

That's where police found a man with gunshot wounds. An ambulance took the man to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

Following the shooting, officers and the Baltimore Police Department's helicopter, commonly referred to as Foxtrot, pursued a vehicle fleeing from the area.

During the pursuit, a separate vehicle struck one of the patrol cars and then a guardrail, according to authorities.

Officers were able to detain the occupants of the vehicle that fled the shooting site and interview them, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact them at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.