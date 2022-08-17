Watch CBS News
Baltimore police make arrest in 21-year-old's shooting death

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a deadly June shooting in Baltimore, authorities said Wednesday.

Antonio Purisima was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, among other offenses, in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Moody, Baltimore Police said.

Moody was found shot multiple times about 6 a.m. June 15 in the 2200 block of Ashton Street, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but he did not survive.

Detectives later identified Purisima as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.

Court records show he remains in custody while awaiting trial on the murder charge and various firearm offenses.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 9:42 AM

