Baltimore police make arrest in 21-year-old's shooting death

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a deadly June shooting in Baltimore, authorities said Wednesday.

Antonio Purisima was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, among other offenses, in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Moody, Baltimore Police said.

Moody was found shot multiple times about 6 a.m. June 15 in the 2200 block of Ashton Street, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but he did not survive.

Detectives later identified Purisima as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.

Court records show he remains in custody while awaiting trial on the murder charge and various firearm offenses.