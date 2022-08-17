Baltimore police make arrest in 21-year-old's shooting death
BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a deadly June shooting in Baltimore, authorities said Wednesday.
Antonio Purisima was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, among other offenses, in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Moody, Baltimore Police said.
Moody was found shot multiple times about 6 a.m. June 15 in the 2200 block of Ashton Street, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but he did not survive.
Detectives later identified Purisima as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.
Court records show he remains in custody while awaiting trial on the murder charge and various firearm offenses.
