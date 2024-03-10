Baltimore Police investigating suspicious death in Cherry Hill home
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.
Officers were called around 4 p.m. Saturday to the 2800 block of Winwood Court for a "well-being" check after a resident was reportedly not seen for several days.
Officers entered the home and found a woman dead with no signs of trauma.
Police also said a non-verbal child was inside but was unharmed. The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services.
An autopsy will determine how the woman died.