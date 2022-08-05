Frosh's office to investigate death of man handcuffed during medical emergency in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An independent investigation will be conducted into the death Thursday of a man who was in the custody of Baltimore City Police and first responders, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Friday.

The Independent Investigations Division is investigating the incident, in which a man who was allegedly having a medical emergency was bound by police.

Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a reported overdose, police said, where they found a man in the middle of the street in "medical distress."

Police said the man was being restrained by a bystander when they arrived, and that a second bystander administered Narcan - an emergency overdose treatment.

An officer handcuffed the man to restrain him when medics arrived, police said Thursday. The Attorney General's Office added Friday that the officer also bound his legs.

When medics were treating the man, he became unconscious, police said, which is when medics began life-saving measures. The man was taken into an ambulance, where police allege the restraints were removed.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Attorney General's Office said the officer's body camera was on during the incident. An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the man's cause and manner of death.

The IID was formed in 2021 as an independent investigative unit in response to legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly. The unit is tasked with investigating all deaths at the hands of Maryland law enforcement officers.