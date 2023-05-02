Baltimore comptroller launches Gun Trace Task Force settlement tracker

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry on Tuesday announced the launch of a tool to track settlements by the city to victims of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force.

The city has paid out more than $22 million since 2020, encompassing 39 claims approved by the city's Board of Estimates.

The tool breaks down those settlements by the cumulative costs of each officer indicted, the cases settled, and the number of settlements each officer had been involved in.

The GTTF officers were part of an elite unit that preyed upon people who they believed would never report them—and many are now in prison.

There are still five pending lawsuits and two unfilled claims that could result in additional payouts. The comptroller's office said the city has not recouped anything from the settlements.

"While the legal cases continue to play out, this new tool will memorialize the staggering financial impact," Henry said in a statement. "The money from these settlement payouts could have been used to help our City's residents, our businesses and our social infrastructure."

The tracker can be found here.