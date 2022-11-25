Baltimore Police find boy who went missing on Thanksgiving Day

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police have found an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.

Kamari Johnson was last seen in the 4700 block of Ivanhoe Avenue around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

He was found "safe and unharmed," police said in an email on Friday afternoon.

Johnson is 4'9" tall and weighs about 100 pounds, according to authorities.

He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gray Fila sneakers when he went missing, police said.

It is unclear if he was wearing the same clothing when he was found.