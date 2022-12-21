Baltimore Police investigating 39 rideshare carjacking, robbery cases since last month

BALTIMORE -- In just a matter of weeks, Baltimore City police say they've found dozens of cases where rideshare drivers and users have been carjacked, and in some cases, even kidnapped.

Police announced that since early November, there have been 39 cases reported involving rideshare carjackings in Baltimore.

Recently, police arrested six suspects, ranging from 15 to 18 years old, in 12 cases.

Last week, police announced that at least nine juveniles had been arrested in connection with the carjackings.

"It's dangerous, it's really really dangerous for the driver and for the riders," said rideshare driver Kim.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there are two warrants out for another suspect.

He said most of the crimes have happened in South Baltimore and some may have crossed into Baltimore County.

When rideshare is carjacked, the criminals often continue to accept rides and then steal from unsuspecting riders. Police urged customers to be alert, and before getting inside a vehicle, make sure the driver's face matches the picture on their app.

"The criminals often carjack an active individual or driver, and in some cases, will use the app to respond to calls and rob unsuspected riders," Harrison said. "These incidents involve both drivers and customers, where in multiple incidents, victims were forced into the vehicle, essentially being kidnapped, and then driven around to various areas."

The crimes have occurred in both Baltimore City and County, according to police, as well as in other cities.

Police said most of these rideshare carjackings are committed by repeat offenders.

They use two, or a group, of minors to carjack a victim.

"All of us are working around the clock to arrest those responsible and resolve these cases," Harrison said. "We must ensure these individuals stay in jail and are no longer a threat. We are working hand-in-hand with the U.S. Attorney's Office and Attorney General in prosecuting these cases."

Harrison added that the Baltimore City Police Department updated its ride-share protocols to upload information on their license plate reader system to send out to officers on patrol.

Police also provided tips to ensure safety:

Always confirm the license plate, car make and model, the driver's photo and who the driver is before getting into the vehicle

Always check to make sure there are no other riders in the vehicle

For ride-share drivers, use precaution before picking up fares of three or more people

Always call 911 immediately if something doesn't seem right

"FBI is working with the Baltimore Police Department and other agencies and ride-share companies to ensure our community remains safe during the holidays," said Baltimore FBI Special Agent in Charge Thomas Sobocinski.

'There have also been cases in other cities, including a Lyft driver who fought off an armed attacker in Washington, D.C.

In New York, prosecutors released chilling video of a rideshare driver's carjacking and said they had arrested a gang behind a series of violent crimes.

In Prince George's County, police said two 14-year-old suspects used a replica handgun to carjack a rideshare driver over the weekend.