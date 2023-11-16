Baltimore Police Department to release camera footage of police shooting that killed 27-year-old man

Family, friends remember the life of a 27-year-old man killed by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department will release the body-worn camera footage of a police shooting that killed 27-year-old Hunter Jessup on Friday.

The department said in a statement that it would share that footage with the press at its headquarters building around 1 p.m.

The deadly shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue on Nov. 7.

Jessup had been standing on Brunswick Street around 12:30 p.m. that day when officers attempted to interact with him. He then allegedly took off on Wilkens Avenue.

Baltimore Police Chief Richard Worley said that one of his officers tried to tackle Jessup but fell onto some stairs. It was at that point that Jessup pointed a gun at the officer, police said.

That's when multiple officers discharged their weapons, Worley said.

Their bullets struck and killed Jessup.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General has said that ballistics indicates Jessup fired his gun during the altercation, too.

Jessup's family and friends have been demanding to see what happened the day he died.

The body camera footage will show people where the stop-and-frisk started and how it turned into a deadly shooting, Jelevon Nolley said during a vigil for his friend that was held on Nov. 11.

"We need this body camera footage," Nolley said. "We need the body camera footage."

Nolley said he was related to Jessup and rattled by the death of his loved one.

"They shot my brother 17 times. It's my brother," Nolley said. "I'm with him every day."

Nolley said he wants the officers involved in the deadly shooting held accountable for their actions.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General said following the shooting that the body-worn camera footage could be released within 20 business days.