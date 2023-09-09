Baltimore Police: Dead body found in wooded area near Herring Run Park

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a wooded area of Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northeastern part of the city were alerted to a "body in the woods" in the 6100 block of Bowleys Lane at 4:38 p.m., police said.

Once they found the body, they realized that it exhibited signs of trauma, according to authorities.

Staff for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have taken custody of the body, police said.

They will conduct an autopsy on it to determine the cause of death. Also, they will determine the identity of the deceased individual, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the dead body should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.