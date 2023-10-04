Baltimore Police commissioner apologizes for comments about rape, arson victims
By CBS Baltimore Staff
/ The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley apologized Wednesday for comments last week in which he said the public wasn't alerted to a brutal attack in West Baltimore for reasons that would disparage the victims.
"I misspoke. The last thing I want to do is blame the victim," Worley said. "No victim is ever at fault for a crime committed against them, especially this individual. This individual committed a heinous act and I apologize to the victims everywhere if I offended them because that's exactly the opposite of what I want to do."
This story by Justin Fenton continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore Police commissioner apologizes for comments about rape, arson victims
