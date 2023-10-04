Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Police commissioner apologizes for comments about rape, arson victims

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

Here's your Wednesday afternoon news roundup | October 04, 2023
Here's your Wednesday afternoon news roundup | October 04, 2023 01:57

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley apologized Wednesday for comments last week in which he said the public wasn't alerted to a brutal attack in West Baltimore for reasons that would disparage the victims.

"I misspoke. The last thing I want to do is blame the victim," Worley said. "No victim is ever at fault for a crime committed against them, especially this individual. This individual committed a heinous act and I apologize to the victims everywhere if I offended them because that's exactly the opposite of what I want to do."

This story by Justin Fenton continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore Police commissioner apologizes for comments about rape, arson victims

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 5:03 PM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.