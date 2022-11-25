Baltimore Police ask for help finding vulnerable adult who went missing on Thanksgiving Day

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are searching for a vulnerable adult who went missing on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.

Evelyn Graham, 65, was last seen in the 2000 block of Ramblewood Road at 11 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

Suffers from dementia and may be disoriented, according to authorities.

Graham is 5'4" tall and weighs 138 pounds. She also wears wire-frame glasses and has a gold-capped front tooth, police said.

Graham was wearing a pink short-sleeved shirt and black and pink pajama pants when she went missing, according to authorities.

Anyone who has seen Graham or who knows of her whereabouts should contact Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.