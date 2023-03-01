Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore spending board approves $6 million settlement to family of man killed during GTTF pursuit

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Board of Estimates paid out a $6 million settlement Wednesday to the family of a bystander who died during a police chase by the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force in 2010.

In April of 2010, officers Wayne Jenkins, Ryan Guinn and Sean Suiter were chasing a drug trafficking suspect when the suspects crashed into car with two citizen bystanders.

Police said 86-year-old Elbert Davis was killed in the crash, while a woman was seriously injured in Baltimore's Grove Park neighborhood.

The lawsuit was filed by Shirley Johnson, the daughter of Elbert Davis.

This places the city's total in paid out GTTF settlements at a staggering $22.2 million.  There are still five pending lawsuits and two unfilled claims that could result in additional payouts.

Previous Coverage:

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 10:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.