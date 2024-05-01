Baltimore Peninsula crane operator being rescued after health emergency

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Fire Department is working to rescue a crane operator who went into cardiac arrest Wednesday morning in the Baltimore Peninsula development.

Officials said around 10:30 a.m. the rescue was taking place at the 2500 block of Insulator Drive in South Baltimore.

According to the department, the operator, who is said to be as high as 180 feet in the air, presumably went into cardiac arrest.

The fire department's special rescue operations command is working on the rescue.

This story is still developing and will be updated.