Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Peninsula crane operator being rescued after health emergency

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Fire Department is working to rescue a crane operator who went into cardiac arrest Wednesday morning in the Baltimore Peninsula development. 

Officials said around 10:30 a.m. the rescue was taking place at the 2500 block of Insulator Drive in South Baltimore.

According to the department, the operator, who is said to be as high as 180 feet in the air, presumably went into cardiac arrest.

The fire department's special rescue operations command is working on the rescue.

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, and more. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 10:34 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.