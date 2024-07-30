Baltimore Orioles trade for outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox

Baltimore Orioles hope to be in mix to host All-Star Game

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles are trading for slugger Eloy Jimenez, an outfielder and designated hitter, from the Chicago White Sox, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The Orioles have acquired Jimenez and starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday's trade deadline day.

Jimenez was batting .240 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 65 games this season, but missed dozens of games because of a left adductor strain and a left hamstring strain.

He clubbed 18 home runs with 64 RBIs in 120 games in 2023.

Jimenez's best season was his first with the White Sox when he hit 31 home runs with 79 RBIs in 2019. He won the 2020 Silver Slugger Award with a .296 batting average.

However, injuries have marred a promising career.

He ruptured his left pectoral tendon in a 2021 spring training game, forcing him to miss the first four months of the season. He missed significant time with a hamstring injury in 2022.

Jimenez, a right-handed hitter, will likely fill the void left by left fielder Austin Hay who was traded to Philadelphia.

The Orioles, hanging onto first place in the American League East, traded for Jimenez, Rogers, pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache from Philadelphia and pitcher Zach Eflin from Tampa Bay.