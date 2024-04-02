Watch CBS News
Baltimore Orioles' top six batters hitless in 4-1 loss to Kansas City Royals

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles' top six batters went a combined 0-for-21 in their 4-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in Baltimore.

Colton Cowser's RBI double in the third inning was the only run the O's scored, as they had just four base runners on the basepaths.

The Royals plated three runs in the top of the second and then added another run in the fourth.

Orioles pitcher Cole Irvin gave up four runs on seven base hits with two walks in five innings in his season debut.

The Orioles (3-2) wrap up the series with the Royals at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday at Camden Yards. Corbin Burnes will make his second start in Baltimore.

