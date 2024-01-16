Orioles announce 2024 game ticket on sale date, giveaways, season events

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles have announced the game ticket on-sale date and promotional schedule for the 2024 season.

Tickets for all regular season games at Oriole Park will go on sale Thursday, January 25, on the Orioles website.

Birdland Members will have access to single game tickets beginning Wednesday, January 17.

Fans can look forward to twenty-four giveaways this year, ranging from bobbleheads of Silver Slugger Adley Rutchman and Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson to the fan-favorite City Connect Hawaiian Shirt and reversible floppy hat, among other exciting items.

To celebrate 70 years in Baltimore, the Orioles are also giving away 70th Anniversary Replica Jersey's on Friday, May 17.

Fans who subscribe to the free Orioles Insider email newsletter will receive an invitation to participate in an online pre-sale opportunity beginning Tuesday, January 23, at 10 a.m., and a limited time special offer for up to 50 percent off all April and May home games.

The full promotional schedule can also be viewed here.

Orioles 2024 Promotional Schedule

2024 Season Events