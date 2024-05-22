Baltimore Orioles swept for first time in more than two years

The Baltimore Orioles were swept for the first time in 107 series, which spanned more than two years.

The Orioles lost 3-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals in a suspended game on Wednesday and then lost 5-4 in the next game.

The three-game sweep ended Baltimore's streak that stands as the third-longest streak without being swept in Major League Baseball history.

"I felt like we didn't catch many breaks," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "We didn't play our best baseball in these three games. We're going to have to play better in Chicago."

John Means allowed one hit in three innings with two walks and a strikeout in the second game for Baltimore.

"He was going to come out anyways," Hyde said of Means. "He had some elbow discomfort. He's going to get some further tests."

Kyle Gibson, who won a career-high 15 games for the Orioles last year when they won 101 games and the American League East title, gave up five hits and three runs, all of them unearned, in four innings.

St. Louis was helped by two errors in a three-run sixth against Cole Irvin (4-2). Nolan Arenado led off with a single. With one out, shortstop Gunnar Henderson booted a possible double-play grounder by Dylan Carlson. Donovan followed with a two-run double. Donovan took third on the throw home. Catcher James McCann's tried to throw him out but his throw was wild to Ramón Urías. Donovan dashed home and scored on a head-first slide to give St. Louis a 4-3 lead.

Up next

Orioles: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (4-1, 3.15 ERA) faces White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger (0-2, 5.56) on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series at Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.