Baltimore Orioles six-game win streak ends with 6-3 loss to Atlanta Braves

Orioles Cole Irvin pitches in to help Baltimore animal rescue shelter

BALTIMORE - Kyle Stowers hit a three-run home run but the Baltimore Orioles' six-game win streak came to a halt with a 6-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves Thursday afternoon at Camden Yards.

Stowers' blast in the seventh inning was the only offense for the O's which happened after Braves starter Reynaldo Lopez was replaced.

Lopez matched his season high with eight strikeouts over six shutout innings. Ozzie Albies had four hits for the Braves,

Marcell Ozuna's had a two-run, first-inning double off Baltimore left-hander Cole Irvin (6-3) as the Braves halted a five-game slide and the Orioles' six-game winning streak.

Atlanta added a run in the fourth and sixth innings, then produced two more in the ninth en route to 12 hits, its most since June 1.

Stowers hit his three-run homer off reliever Pierce Johnson in the seventh to close Baltimore's deficit to one and put Atlanta's third win of a nine-game road trip in doubt.

Joe Jimenez worked a scoreless eighth against the top of Baltimore's order, and after the Braves' two-run ninth Raisel Iglesias survived a leadoff baserunner for his 17th save.

Lopez (4-2) arguably had the best start of his first season with double-digit turns in the rotation since 2019. He allowed two singles on grounders and threw 58 of 91 pitches for strikes, at one point retiring 14 consecutive batters.

The 30-year-old issued his only walk to Adley Rutschman with two outs in the sixth. But he followed by inducing Ryan O'Hearn into an inning-ending lineout to ensure Rutschman did not become the first Oriole runner to get beyond second base.

Irvin settled in after a rough first, but allowed the Braves add-on runs on Abies' bloop single to left and Orlando Arcia's base-hit to a similar spot. Three of Irvin's four runs over 5 2/3 innings were earned.

Trainer's Room

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (triceps strain) threw a bullpen session on Thursday morning, and the club expects to make a decision soon about where he begins a rehab assignment, manager Brandon Hyde said.

Up Next

Braves: LHP Chris Sale looks to rebound from a hard-luck loss — his second — as Atlanta opens a three-game home series against Tampa Bay.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish looks to give back-to-back quality starts for the first time this season in the opener of a three-game set against visiting Philadelphia.