Baltimore Orioles select Jackson Holliday with first pick of 2022 draft

Baltimore Orioles select Jackson Holliday with first overall pick in MLB Draft

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have selected Jackson Holliday in the first round of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Jackson was the first overall pick too, drawing national attention to his selection.

Holliday attended Stillwater High School in Oklahoma. He set a national high school record for hits in a single season, surpassing the record of 88 that was set by J. T. Realmuto in 2010, according to team staff.

He is the son of Major League Baseball veteran Matt Holliday who played 15 seasons for the Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland Athletics, and New York Yankees, team staff said.

Holliday is the first high schooler taken by the Orioles in the first round since right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez in 2018 and the first high school position player taken by the Orioles in the first round since infielder Ryan Mountcastle in 2015, according to team staff.