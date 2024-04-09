Baltimore Orioles reportedly calling up top prospect Jackson Holliday

BALTIMORE - Jackson Holliday, Major League Baseball's top prospect, is set to make his Baltimore Orioles debut.

Holliday has been promoted to the Orioles, according to reports by ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka.

Holliday has batted .333 with two home runs, nine RBIs and 14 runs scored this season in 42 at-bats for Triple-A Norfolk.

He played in Tuesday's 5-2 loss against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, and went 1-for-4 with a walk.

The No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft made it through the Orioles' minor league system in less than two years.

In 15 spring training games, Holliday, the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, hit .311 with two home runs, three doubles, two triples and six RBIs. He did, however, strikeout 15 times. He played most of those games at second base.

"He's very, very close," Orioles General Manager Mike Elias said about Holliday. "He's very ahead of schedule. He's done remarkably well. We couldn't be more excited about his future. But you're talking about the development of a player who has the opportunity to be one of the better, if not best, players in the league."

The Orioles are in Boston for a three game series that ends on Thursday.

Holliday's Camden Yards' debut could be this weekend when the O's play the Milwaukee Brewers.