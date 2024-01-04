Watch CBS News
Baltimore Orioles release trailer for documentary on the 2023 AL East champions

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles 2023 season felt like a movie...that ended with "To be continued." 

The Birds documented their best season in decades and will share the full story, "101: The Story of the 2023 Baltimore Orioles" at 7 p.m. on January 10 on Orioles.com and YouTube.

The Orioles won 100+ games for the first time since 1980, while winning the AL East title for the first time since 2014.

The only downfall in the season was getting swept by the Texas Rangers in the American League Division Series.

"Nobody said it was going to be easy," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said in the trailer.

However, with a young core led by Adley Rutschman, Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson, and Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles high expectations transition into 2024.

January 4, 2024

