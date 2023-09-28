Baltimore Orioles reach agreement on 30-year lease that will keep team at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced during their home game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday that they had struck a deal on a new 30-year lease.

Between innings, a message appeared on the scoreboard telling the crowd about the agreement between the Orioles, the state, Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Democratic governor and Orioles chairman John Angelos were shown on the video board.

The new lease signed between the Orioles, the state of Maryland, and the Maryland Stadium Authority will keep the Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

WJZ's Stephon Dingle reported that applause erupted from O's fans during the announcement accompanied by some boos for John Angelos.

The Baltimore Orioles lease at Camden Yards was expected to run out on Dec. 31.

Although Angelos insisted the team wasn't moving, the looming lease deadline was a source of angst during what has otherwise been a delightful season for Baltimore fans. The Orioles have the best record in the American League and have already clinched a spot in the postseason.

Now that the lease is signed, the Orioles are expected to receive $600 million in state bonds for upgrades and renovations.

Republican Larry Hogan, Maryland's previous governor, signed a bill last year increasing bond authorization for neighboring M&T Bank Stadium, home to the Baltimore Ravens, and Camden Yards. The measure allowed borrowing of up to $600 million for each stadium.

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement on Thursday night that the Orioles were "an irreplaceable member of the collective family that makes up Charm City."

"I look forward to working with them and all of our partners as we embark on the next steps to modernize Oriole Park and the surrounding area into the best version of itself," Scott said.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened in 1992.